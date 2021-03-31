Press conference planned to discuss Chill-Can project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference is scheduled Wednesday afternoon about the Chill-Can plant on Youngstown’s east side.

It's scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

Ground was broken for the factory in 2016, but the plant hasn’t opened.

In December, city officials held a meeting about incentives the company received but said the company hadn’t met the required goals for construction and hiring of employees.

