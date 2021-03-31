Press conference planned to discuss Chill-Can project

It's scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A press conference is scheduled Wednesday afternoon about the Chill-Can plant on Youngstown’s east side.

It’s scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. First News will be there to bring you all the latest information.

Ground was broken for the factory in 2016, but the plant hasn’t opened.

In December, city officials held a meeting about incentives the company received but said the company hadn’t met the required goals for construction and hiring of employees.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above. Check back here for updates on this story.