President’s memorandum looks for solution restoring workers’ pensions

The money was lost in the process of bailing out General Motors 11 years ago

(WKBN) – The man in charge of trade and manufacturing for the Trump Administration is calling the plight of Delphi’s salaried retirees a “real horror story.”

The President has signed a memorandum telling his Cabinet to come up with recommendations that provide a solution to restoring the pensions.

Trade Director Dr. Peter Navarro says he will lead the effort, working with Ohio lawmakers.

“The government shouldn’t have been on the other side of the Delphi retirees. They really got the shaft on this one, and so we’re trying to change that calculus in a way to get this to a good solution,” Navarro said.

The President’s memorandum gives Navarro and his team 90-days to come up with a plan.

