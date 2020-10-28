President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, to make campaign stop in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump will be stopping in the Valley this weekend.
She will be at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center on Palmyra Road in Canfield on Saturday.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the event starts at noon.
You can register for up to two tickets to attend on a first come, first served basis.
The event follows Donald Trump Jr.’s campaign stop in Youngstown at the Maronite Center on Monday.
Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, tweeted about the event calling it part of a “super spreader tour.”
Pittsburgh media is reporting that President Trump will be in Butler County Saturday evening for an outdoor event.
