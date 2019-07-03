President Trump thanks Phantom Fireworks for donation to DC event

Along with the fireworks show, the big event is expected to feature tanks, armored vehicles and fighter jets

(WKBN) – As preparations continue for Thursday’s Salute to America event in Washington D.C., President Trump gave a shoutout to Valley-based Phantom Fireworks on Tuesday.

Trump tweeted a thank you to Bruce Zoldan, who owns Phantoms, and another company for donating the biggest fireworks show Washington, D.C. has ever seen.

Thanks to “Phantom Fireworks” and “Fireworks by Grucci" for their generosity in donating the biggest fireworks show Washington D.C. has ever seen. CEO's Bruce Zoldan and Phil Grucci are helping to make this the greatest 4th of July celebration in our Nations history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2019

The public is invited to attend. Trump said they’re hoping to attract millions of people to D.C. on the Fourth of July.

“We want people to come who love our country. Those are the people we want.”