President Trump postpones visit to Beaver County, Pa.

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (WKBN) – President Trump is postponing his scheduled trip to Beaver County that was supposed to take place this week.

This comes after ten people, including the suspect, were killed in a mass shooting in Dayton early Sunday morning and 21 people were killed from a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday.

Trump was going to tour the new Cracker plant being built there and get a look at the Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex on the Ohio River on Thursday.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and the president’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump are also postponing their visit to Youngstown.