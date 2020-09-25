President Trump considering intervention to help Delphi retirees who lost pensions in 2009

More than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees saw their pensions eliminated during the Obama administration's GM bankruptcy bailout

(WKBN) – President Trump is considering intervening in the fight for Delphi retiree’s pensions.

According to a press release Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Congressman Mike Turner personally asked Trump to step in Monday while aboard Air Force One.

“The president was receptive to our message of the plight of these retirees. I urge him to move forward to aid these retirees and their pensions,” DeWine said.

More than 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees saw their pensions eliminated in 2009 during the Obama administration’s taxpayer-funded General Motors bankruptcy bailout.

“President Trump understands that the Obama administration unjustly terminated these pensions. He is now considering intervening on behalf of the retirees in this over decade-long fight,” Turner said.

Retirees have sued the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) and the issue has been tied up in litigation ever since.

Peter Navarro, Trump’s assistant for Trade and Manufacturing, says the issue “has the president’s attention.”

“The Obama-Biden non-solution to the GM bankruptcy was to help offshore Delphi operations to Mexico and China while stripping the pensions from Delphi’s hardworking salaried retirees. We are looking at every legal option available to remedy this Obama-Biden betrayal.”

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden previously said once the Obama administration terminated the pensions, the administration was powerless to intervene further.

“We can’t direct [PBGC] to make good on all of the pensions. We were able to protect the hourly workers. Some salaried workers got hurt, particularly the younger ones,” Biden said while visiting Youngstown in 2012, when he was vice president.

