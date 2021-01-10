President Trump calls flags to fly at half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officers

President Trump said it's a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the two officers as well as all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement

(WKBN) – President Donald Trump has called for flags to fly at half-staff for United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood until sunset Wednesday.

Officer Sicknick died due to injuries sustained in response to the riot led by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday at the Capitol.

Officer Liebengood died Saturday while off-duty of unknown causes.

President Trump said it’s a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the two officers as well as all Capitol Police Officers and law enforcement.

He has ordered that the United State flag be flown at half-staff at the White House and all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions.

He gave the same order for all flags at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations