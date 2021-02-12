President of Warren firefighter’s union steps down

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The long-time president of Warren Professional Firefighters Union is stepping down.

John Jerina has resigned from his leadership position with IAFF Local 204 effective Friday.

Jerina says after more than 26 years at the fire department, he’ll be retiring on April 29. He’s been president of the union for a decade and served on the executive board for 18 years.

“I wanted to give the next person that is the president to have some time, kind of adjust and help him out as much as I can in these two months, and I think he’ll do just fine,” Jerina said.

Interim President Jeremy Rodgers said he hopes to get the job permanently.

“With John resigning and me being the V.P., just step into the role and then we can actually have nominations coming up in May, so I’ll probably run in May for the actual president spot,” Rodgers said.

Jerina says he felt it was his time to retire. He says what he will miss most about the job is his fellow firefighters.