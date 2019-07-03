President of Mount Union announces retirement

Dr. Richard Merriman will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The president of the University of Mount Union announced Wednesday that he will be retiring.

Dr. W. Richard Merriman, Jr. announced this week that he will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

Merriman has served as president since 2015 after serving 17 years at Southwestern College of Winfield in Kansas.

He is credited with the leading the development of a new strategic plan to expand the university with more STEM majors and a fully-online Master of Education programs.

“His outstanding communication and leadership skills, coupled with his relentless work ethic, have allowed Mount Union to make great progress during his tenure. I have truly enjoyed working with Dr. Merriman and wish he and Margot the best in their next chapter. Not only will Mount Union’s campus miss them, but the Alliance community will as well,” said Allen Green, chair of the Mount Union Board of Trustees.

Green said a search committee will be led by Board of Trustees Chairman-elect Matthew Darrah and will include input from various parts of the university community.