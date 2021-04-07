Preschool in Poland returns with 3 options for parents

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Preschool in Poland is back for the 2021-2022 school year, and there are three options for parents:

Transitional kindergarten for kids ages 4 through 5, five days a week.

All-day preschool for three days a week for children ages 4 through 5.

Half-day preschool for two days a week for kids who are 3.

It will be held at the Dobbins Early Learning Center and Preschool.

Principal Mike Masucci talked about the learning programs kids in the district can look forward to.

“We’re going to take it to the next level and make very strong connections to our kindergarten program in the Poland Schools, and we are going to utilize the Heggerty Phonemic Awareness program, which we implemented across our district last year, and our Bridges Math program,” he said. “We specifically are getting curriculum that aligns for preschoolers so when they go over to kindergarten the following year, they will find a lot of similarities with language with their work habits. It’s just going to be a nice thing for our kiddos.”

The building has been through some upgrades, including fresh coats of paints, new carpeting a revitalized gymnasium, a playground and age-appropriate restrooms.

If you are interested in enrolling your child, contact Mrs. Weaver with any questions or to register for preschool at (330) 757-0851 dweaver@polandschools.org.