YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the pending winter storm heading our way, the concern is heavy rain, ice and then snow.

An ice storm can have a devastating impact on your home. According to the National Weather Service, now is the time to get ready.

Ice storms can weaken tree branches, so trim weak or damaged ones and don’t park your car under a tree. Also, don’t leave your windshield wipers up during an ice event, contrary to popular belief, doing so increases the chance of wiper damage, according to the National Weather Service.

Keep your devices charged and have a week’s worth of food and prescriptions in your home. When the power goes out, close blinds and curtains and keep doors to rooms closed.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

If you have a sump pump, freezing temperatures can cause blockage in the pipe, forcing water back into the house, so make sure you check it periodically.

Snow and ice can strain a roof and condensation can cause damage. Remove any icicles and immediately repair damaged shingles as soon as you can. Ice dams can also weigh on gutters, so make sure they are clear of debris before the storm hits.

Freezing temperatures can also crack pipes. Make sure vulnerable ones are insulated with heat tape or foam pipe insulation. Open cabinet doors under your sink to let warm air in and turn on your faucet to a slow drip to keep water flowing.

Also, keep a close eye on your chimney during the winter months. Winter temperature fluctuations can cause the bricks to crack, allowing moisture to get in. If you spot a crack, have it repaired immediately.