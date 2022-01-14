CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two local businesses are seeing an uptick in snow equipment sales.

Do-Cut and Ace Hardware in Canfield have seen an increase in the purchase of salt, shovels, snow throwers and blowers.

With weaker winters over the past few years, some of the bigger equipment may not have been used.

Jered Pekar, sales manager at Do-Cut, said, “The biggest thing is the fuel. You want to make sure you run the fuel out at the end of the season. Make sure you change your oil, and fresh fuel is the biggest thing.”

