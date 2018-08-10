Preparations underway for concert at Stambaugh Stadium Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - This is the second year that the Y Live concert is being held at the Stambaugh Stadium. Coordinators are looking forward to making this year better than last.

Florida Georgia Line is coming to Stambaugh Stadium. The excitement is high, and the tailgaters are ready to get started

"Food and beverage will be available in the lot. It cannot be brought in from outside. That's pretty much the biggest parameter, if you will. If you have a pass, in parking in there, you will be isolated to your spot for your set-up as far as tents and whatever other activities your gonna do," said Ken Bigley, vice president of JAC Live.

Security plans to have metal detectors instead of wands this year. They say by doing this, it will make it faster for people to come in.

The metal detectors will be right by the box office.

One major problem last year was long lines to the bathroom and traffic getting to the bathrooms.

"So we decided a lot more portables in different locations to make it easier for everyone. If you're standing in the stands or on the floor, it's very accessible," said Kristen Segarra, marketing manager JAC Live

There will be thousands of people going down for the concert. Some people are from out of town, so some may wonder where to park.

Event coordinators say pre-ordering tickets for parking spots is the best way to go.

There are only a couple of tickets left to pre-order for parking.

Lots such as M-70, which is right across from the stadium, is sold out. Lot M-63 has a couple of spots left.

Parking Map

"Service lots are $25, and the parking lot marketing manager JAC Live on Wick Avenue is going to be $20, so you're going to have a couple different options so that everyone should be able to park, no problem," Segarra said.

If you don't feel like driving and want to use a ride share service such as Uber or Lyft then the coordinators say they would like for you to be dropped off at Fifth Avenue going northbound.

There will be a sign at the drop-off and pick-up locations for everyone to see.

There are limitations on what can be brought into the tailgates and the concert.

Here's what you need to know before tailgating:

You cannot bring alcohol.

Coolers, snacks and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Make sure to purchase a space to tailgate.

Here's what you need to know before the concert:

You cannot bring any beverages or food.

Food and drinks will be sold inside.

Alcohol will be available.

Bring cash to cut wait times.

You cannot bring umbrellas, large purses or bags, balls, coolers, or seat covers.

For more information, go to www.ylivemusic.com.