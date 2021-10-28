Premier Bank’s third-quarter earnings up 10%

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The parent company of Youngstown-based Premier Bank just announced some positive earnings news.

For the three months ending Sept. 30, Premier Financial Corp. says it earned 76 cents a share.

Shareholders are going to get a 28 cents a share cash dividend in November.

Total earnings for the third quarter were $28.4 million — up 10 percent.

The company will hold an earnings call Friday morning to explain the details of the report.

Premier used to be known as Home Savings in our area.