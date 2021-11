CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- The driver accused of leading police on a chase on the Ohio Turnpike Monday is still in jail.

Troopers say that Kostyk was chased until he wrecked in Canfield just past the Broad Street overpass.



Kostyk is now charged with fleeing police. Ricardo Kostyk is being held on a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be back in court for a preliminary hearing Friday morning.