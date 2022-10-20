BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police recovered a stolen car Thursday in Vienna that was taken by force from a pregnant woman walking into work in Boardman.

According to a police report, the woman was returning to work Sunday night after a break at Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation when she was approached by a man in the parking lot who demanded the keys to her car.

The woman said the suspect threw her up against another vehicle and “implied or said” that he had a gun, according to the police report.

The woman gave the man the keys to her car and took off.

The woman told police that she was 11 weeks pregnant but did not need any medical treatment.

On Thursday, Vienna police pulled over a car for swerving on State Route 82 and discovered that the 2014 Chevy Cruze was the same one reported stolen in Boardman. But when the officer approached the car, no one was in the driver’s seat and there were four teenagers in the passenger seats ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old.

Police said the teens were reluctant to identify themselves and refused to answer questions or say who was driving the car, according to a police report. After they were taken to the police station, one of the juveniles admitted to driving the car, the report stated.

All four were taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center and booked.

Police said they found credit cards belonging to a person who reported that her car was recently stolen from Trumbull Regional Medical Center with her credit cards inside.