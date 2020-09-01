Pregnant woman on heroin accused of stealing car, Austintown police say

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are investigating a report that a pregnant woman on heroin stole a car and was suspected of other car thefts in the area.

Police arrested the suspect August 25 on suspicion of receiving stolen property, but she was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Boardman hospital for treatment due to being under the influence of heroin, according to a police report.

According to the report, the woman’s boyfriend contacted police, believing she picked him up in a stolen car. He told police that the woman had stolen several cars recently to support her drug habit and that she was “on edge” when they passed police while she was driving.

He told police that he was able to get the suspect to pull into a parking lot on Oakwood Avenue, where he said she ran off after he grabbed the keys.

Police said the Buick LaCrosse was parked at Rhiel Supply, and two needles containing an unknown substance were inside.

The suspect was found hiding in bushes near Austintown Pawn and was taken into custody. She was rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Boardman Hospital to be medically cleared since she was pregnant and under the influence of heroin, police say.

She told police that her boyfriend was the one driving the car and that he assaulted her, though police said she had no signs of any injuries.

