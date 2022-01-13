WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating after a pregnant woman and her son found an intruder in their home.

Officers were called about 2 p.m. Wednesday to the 800 block of Dana Street NE on reports of an unwanted man lying on a couch.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a woman who was pregnant and very upset. She said that her son came downstairs and found a man in old, scruffy clothes lying on the couch. The man then got up and ran out the door, leaving his belongings behind.

Officers checked the area but did not find the man. A search of his belongings did not reveal any identification.