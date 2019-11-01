Pregnancy resource center opens on Youngstown’s south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A center for new and expecting mothers is now open on Youngstown’s south side.

Mercy Health’s CenteringPregnancy program is already in existence at the Youngstown hospital. This new location should make its resources more accessible.

It will provide prenatal care, as well as help to arrange childcare, transportation and work before the baby arrives.

After the birth, the program will also provide postpartum support to help women transition from pregnancy to motherhood smoothly.

Two mothers who have used this resource said it’s been huge in their role as mothers.

“Your normal could be different than somebody else’s or the same as somebody else’s because no two pregnancies are the same,” Richelle Lawrence said. “No two women, no two children are the same.”

“There’s nothing to be afraid of at all,” Jesska Mack said. “The staff is so humble, and warm and loving.”

Mahoning County Health Commissioner Pat Sweeney said she believes this new center will also help reduce infant mortality rates in the area.