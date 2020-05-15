Precautions a local barbershop is taking to reopen safely

After every customer, chairs, tools and capes will be sanitized

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday, May 15 is the day many of you have been waiting for. Salons and barbershops can reopen.

However, a haircut may look like a little different now with new social distance rules.

At Dave Wilson’s Barbershop in Struthers, he’s doing some catching up on months of client backups, starting early in the morning.

But when his clients arrive, they’ll have to deal with a few differences.

Before they show up, they’ll need to make an appointment. The chairs in the waiting room are gone, and Dave will be wearing a mask.

Clients will not be required to wear masks, but will be asked to wait for their appointments in their cars.

After every customer, chairs, tools and capes will be sanitized.

To reopen, Dave and his wife came in Thursday to clean and sanitize.

On day one, Dave said he has about 30 clients he is taking care of. He is just glad to be back to work.

Dave is a one man show at the barbershop, he’ll be here all morning with us as customers continue to come in and get – what is for many- they’re first cut from the barber since March.