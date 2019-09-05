Prayer vigil in Warren planned this weekend to bring unity to community

The prayer chain is set for 2 p.m. Sunday by the Gazebo on Courthouse Square in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County and Warren City leaders are asking the community to come together this weekend for a prayer vigil.

Local churches will also take part in the service.

The prayer chain is set for 2 p.m. Sunday by the Gazebo on Courthouse Square in Warren.

The event is aimed at bringing unity in the community.

“Things going on across the nation, and we just want to bring everyone together — churches, citizens — and pray for our community,” said Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka.

Organizers of the vigil said everyone is welcome to join them in prayer on Sunday.