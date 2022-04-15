(WKBN) — When the sun went down Friday night the Jewish holiday of Passover kicked off.

It’s a week-long event to celebrate the Israelites’ escape from slavery in Egypt.

Recently, members of the Jewish Federation of North America traveled to the Ukraine-Poland border, a few of which were from Youngstown.

One of the many things they took over was items to help refugees celebrate Passover.

“How would they need to get ready for the seder? I’m sure when people were escaping Ukraine they weren’t thinking of sacramental things they needed to bring,” said Lisa Long with the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Long talked to the Midway Mennonite Church in Columbiana on Sunday.