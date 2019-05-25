Prayer chain in Farrell promotes unity in the community

FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – About 60 people came out for the second annual prayer chain in Farrell Friday night.

The purpose of the event was to pray for unity. The chain started at Farrell High School and ran several blocks along Roemer Boulevard.

Police were on-hand to slow down traffic so the group’s message could be heard.

“We just want to show our unity in our community, so we will continue to be a better community where we are going back to those days where it takes a village to raise a child,” said Reverend Tiffany Holden.

The prayer chain lasted about an hour. Organizers said they plan to hold the event again next year.