PPP loans offer some pandemic relief for these Valley businesses, nonprofits

Over 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits in our area are getting federal money to help them through the coronavirus pandemic

(WKBN) – Small businesses across the country are getting some relief during the COVID-19 pandemic, including many businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Valley.

The Paycheck Protection Program continued accepting applications for small business loans July 6 after President Donald Trump signed a bill to extend the program.

WKBN went through the list of PPP loans granted in Ohio and found 669 local businesses and organizations in the 13th District have been approved.

Ohio 13th District PPP Loans

In the 6th District, 384 local businesses and organizations were approved.

Ohio 6th District PPP Loans

In Mercer County, 378 businesses and organizations were approved.

Mercer County PPP Loans

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, PPP loans offer a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll.

As of Thursday evening, the SBA has approved over 4.8 million loans.

Locally, all approved loans were between $150,000 and $10 million.

In the 13th District, about 85% of the businesses and organizations received under $1 million and about 52% received under $350,000. Eight businesses received over $5 million.

In the 6th District, about 90% of the businesses and organizations received under $1 million and about 60% received under $350,000. Two businesses received over $5 million.

In Mercer County, about 87% of the businesses and organizations received under $1 million and about 51% received under $350,000. Two businesses received over $5 million.

There have been 5,460 participating lenders in the U.S., including PI&I Motor Express in Masury.

Jeremy Kerola from PI&I said the metal hauling industry saw a 40% to 60% downturn in business in March and April.

Kerola said the rapid downturn sent off red flags for the company and they pushed to keep their drivers employed.

“We wanted to make sure they didn’t have a drop-off in their livelihood,” Kerola said.

PI&I applied for the loans soon after. Thanks to the funding, PI&I said they came up with a unique program that benefits all of their company drivers.

Leaders with the company said they are using the program to stabilize drivers’ income from last year, which is something they wouldn’t have been able to do without the money.

The new deadline to apply for the program is August 8.

The SBA says the following entities impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can apply:

Any small business concern that meets SBA’s size standards (either the industry-based sized standard or the alternative size standard)

Sole proprietors, independent contractors and people who are self-employed

Any business with a NAICS Code that begins with 72 (Accommodations and Food Services) that has more than one physical location and employs less than 500 per location

Any business, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, 501(c)(19) veterans organization or Tribal business concern (sec. 31(b)(2)(C) of the Small Business Act) with more than 500 employees

That meets the SBA industry size standard of more than 500

SBA said loans are forgiven if the money is used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. They also said at least 60% of the forgiven amount must go to payroll.

Forgiveness will be reduced if the number of full-time employees decreases or if salaries and wages decline.

For more information and to apply for PPP loans, visit sba.gov.