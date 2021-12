(WKBN)- No one won Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers announced Wednesday night were 2, 6, 9, 33, 39 and Powerball 11. The Power Play is 2x.

The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $483 M. The top prize has a cash option of $347.7 million.

The next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m.