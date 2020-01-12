Thousands in the Valley waking up to no power

The times all are varying by location on when power will be restored

(WKBN) — Power was not affected here at the station, but there were plenty of outages reported around the Valley.

In Trumbull County, there are over 2,000 customers with no power.

In Mahoning County, just under 2,000 customers have no power.

Columbiana County has no major power outages as of 6:30 a.m.

In Pennsylvania, Mercer County has about 2,000 customers without power.

First News will be monitoring the outages across the Valley, stay with us for updates.