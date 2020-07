(WKBN) – According to Ohio Edison, Mahoning County is seeing some power outages Saturday evening.

Ohio Edison is reporting 4,023 customers affected as of 5:20 p.m.

Campbell has the most with 2,441. Youngstown has 830 and Coitsville Twp. has 625 without power.

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips posted on Facebook about the outage. He believes an accident on Wilson Ave. and 1st might have been the cause of the outages.