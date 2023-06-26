MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Edison is reporting multiple power outages in Mahoning County amid rain and heavy winds.

According to Ohio Edison’s website, more than 1,400 customers are affected by outages in Mahoning County as of 4:45 p.m.

The majority of the outages are reported in Campbell, with a reported 844 customers affected, followed by Youngstown, with more than 400 affected.

The estimated restoration time for Campbell is 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. for Youngstown.

Boardman Township also has over 100 customers affected with a restoration time of 7 p.m.