BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Power outages were reported around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Boardman and Youngstown.

At one point, Boardman Township had about 3,000 affected customers and Youngstown had just under 50.

As of about 8 p.m., all power has been restored, according to First Energy’s online outage map.

According to Lauren Siburkis, a spokesperson for First Energy, the outage was caused by a “bird making contact with our equipment.”