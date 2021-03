Most of the outages are in the Warren area

(WKBN) – There are over 2,000 customers without power in Trumbull County Friday morning.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, most of the outages are in Warren, centered on Broadway Avenue SE.

There are a couple hundred without power in Howland Township as well.

As of 7:15 a.m., there were 1,600 customers without power in Mahoning County and 284 in Columbiana County.

You can find the latest information on power outages on FirstEnergy’s website.