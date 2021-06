YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Power outages are being reported across the Valley as a line of thunderstorms moves through.

The bulk of the outages are reported in Mahoning County with over 3,000 customers without service, most of those are in Austintown.

Outages are reported in Trumbull and Columbiana counties as well, with 99 customers without power in Trumbull County and 219 in Columbiana County.

According to First Energy, power should be restored later this afternoon.