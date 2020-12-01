Power outages reported across area as winter storm moves through

Local News

Most of the outages are in Mahoning County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Power Outage, Electricity

Credit: Apexphotos/Moment/Getty Images

(WKBN) – Over 1,000 customers are without power in the area Tuesday.

The number of people without electricity as of 9 a.m. is listed below, according to First Energy:

Columbiana County: 32
Mahoning County: 926
Trumbull County: 458
Mercer County: Fewer than 5

Winter storm update — Snow continues to add up Tuesday

Most of the outages in Mahoning County are in Canfield.

In Trumbull County, Bristol Township, Kinsman Township and Mecca Township were the hardest-hit communities.

You can view updated outage information on First Energy’s website.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com