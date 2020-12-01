Power outages reported across area as winter storm moves through

(WKBN) – Over 1,000 customers are without power in the area Tuesday.
The number of people without electricity as of 9 a.m. is listed below, according to First Energy:
Columbiana County: 32
Mahoning County: 926
Trumbull County: 458
Mercer County: Fewer than 5
Winter storm update — Snow continues to add up Tuesday
Most of the outages in Mahoning County are in Canfield.
In Trumbull County, Bristol Township, Kinsman Township and Mecca Township were the hardest-hit communities.
You can view updated outage information on First Energy’s website.
More stories from WKBN.com: