(WKBN)- More than 2,900 First Energy customers are currently without power in Mahoning County.



It is currently affecting over 2,800 on Youngstown’s West Side. It is also affecting people in Austintown and Canfield. Traffic lights are being affected in the area.

First Energy’s website says power should be back on by 9 a.m.



Ohio Edison said that the cause of the outage was due to equipment damage.