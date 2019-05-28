Power outages leave many in the dark after Tuesday storms

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WKBN) — As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there are still some power outages in the area from this afternoon's storms.

Mahoning County has 2,283 outages. There is no estimated time for when the power will be back on.

- Austintown: 29

- Beaver Township: 56

- Boardman: 142

- Campbell: Less than 5

- Canfield: 28

- Goshen Township: 24

- Lowellville: Less than 5

- Poland Village: 207

- Poland Township: 248

- Springfield: 305

- Struthers: 86

- Youngstown: 1,153

Trumbull County has 631. The most are in Girard (257) and Liberty Township (284). There are some in Kinsman Township, Warren and Weathersfield Township as well. There is no estimated time for when the power will be back on.

Lawrence County has 422 customers without power. The most are in Union Township (251) and Mahoning Township (139). There is no estimated time for when the power will be back on.

Columbiana County only has six outages. Power should be back on by 9 p.m.

Mercer County has 690 homes without power, with most of them in Sandy Lake Township (232). At one point, there were over 2,600 customers without power. There is no estimated time for when the power will be back on.