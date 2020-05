Power there is expected to be restored at 5:30 a.m.

(WKBN) – According to the First Energy Ohio website, there are thousands in The Valley without power as of 4 a.m.

In Trumbull County, there are currently 4,184 customers without power. The majority of those customers are in Girard with 2,310.

In Mahoning County, there are 1,512 customers without power, primarily in the Austintown area.

Power there is expected to be restored at 5:30 a.m., according to First Energy Ohio.

Stay with First News for any updates.