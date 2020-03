Austintown Fire Department says they believe a large breaker box was struck by lightning

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, First News received multiple calls from viewers regarding power outages around the Valley.

One outage happened at the Walmart in Austintown.

It happened just before 2 p.m.

Austintown Fire Department says they believe a large breaker box was struck by lightning.

The store is closed to customers until power is returned.