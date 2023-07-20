YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A number of people in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys have experienced power outages following severe weather in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania Thursday evening.

According to FirstEnergy, Ohio customers in the following counties are seeing outages as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday:

Trumbull – 821

Mahoning – 15

Columbiana – Fewer than 5

Most customers can expect their power to be restored by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pennsylvania FirstEnergy customers are seeing the following numbers of outages: