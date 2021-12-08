YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Friday off work sounds nice, but those with a group of Youngstown businesses aren’t happy they have to give one this week. It’s not a holiday or a celebration or an observance, it’s not even their decision — and that’s the issue. We looked into what is happening.

Ohio Edison is preparing for a major project on Ohio Works Drive. A backup power line is being installed on Friday and the businesses along the street have been told the power will be turned off from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“All of our guys here are going to be losing a day’s wages. The company’s going to be losing a day’s production. We are at our busiest point in our company’s history,” said Mike Garvey, with M-7 Technologies.

M-7 plans to work this weekend because of their backlog, repairing and manufacturing heavy industrial equipment. The company got a voicemail on Friday from FirstEnergy and a door hanger this week notifying them of the planned power outage. They would have liked more cooperation.

“I think it’s important for other businesses to realize how powerful Ohio Edison is right now in determining their production schedules,” Garvey said.

Garvey and M-7 are not alone. Down the street, Induction Professionals has eight employees. The company builds and repairs equipment so employees can’t work from home.

“We can’t build an induction heating coil or melting coil on our kitchen table. We’ve got a 5-ton crane, we got forklifts and on top of that, we’d be in the dark,” said Tomy Kearney, with Induction Professionals.

With no electricity, the servers will be down for these companies and so will their VOIP. It’s a situation they think could’ve been handled much better.

“Some more advance notice would’ve been helpful and I’m also curious, could they have done it on a Saturday?” Kearney wondered.

Ohio Edison says the work was scheduled around the largest industrial customer in the area, VAS USA. They also said that since it’s using most of its line crews in the Youngstown area to complete the work, doing it during the week would be the safest and most efficient. Their full statement is below.