NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – Frustration over power outages is driving some people to use generators, and others to consider them, or even buy them.

Generator Specialist Inc. owner Mike Krake, Sr. has been busy since the storm. The business had a row of generators in the store but demand has crushed supply.

A power outage can cause challenges. If you have a portable generator, you’d need to be home to turn it on. Many people are considering a standby generator, which is an automatic system.

“And then it will start and run all by itself. So when the power fails, generator starts, transfers the load of the house to the generator. And then when the power is restored, it will automatically retransfer and then shut down. So that’s a home standby.

The size of the generator you need should match how many items you’d want it to power.