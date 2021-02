North Road in Howland is currently blocked off

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage was reported Friday night in parts of Howland Township and Warren after a truck hit a utility pole just before 9 p.m.

North Road in Howland is currently blocked off. Lines are down on the road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said they know who the driver is but are still working to capture them.

As of 9:50 p.m., there are 1,437 customers without power in Warren and 202 in Howland Twp.

According to First Energy, all service should be restored by midnight.