Power outage prompts closing of Giant Eagle, Walmart, others in Boardman

Power outages have prompted some stores in Boardman to close

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Power outages have prompted some stores in Boardman to close.

Among those are Walmart, Giant Eagle and PetSmart on South Avenue.

The closures Wednesday are creating more problems for shoppers amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Ohio Edison officials said in a statement that they are working as quickly as possible to restore service after strong storms rolled through the Valley overnight.

We have brought in additional contractor crews and Ohio Edison line crews from less impacted areas to help speed our restoration efforts. We currently expect to have all customers back up and running by tomorrow evening, but many customers should be restored to service by late this evening. At the height of the storm, about 27,000 were without service. High winds downed hundreds of utility poles and power lines across the area, and the repairs are time-consuming. We have brought in additional contractor crews and Ohio Edison line crews from less impacted areas to help speed our restoration efforts. We currently expect to have all customers back up and running by tomorrow evening, but many customers should be restored to service by late this evening. Ohio Edison

As of 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, there were 3,359 customers without service in Columbiana County, 2,399 in Mahoning County and 76 in Trumbull County.

In Pennsylvania, there were 18 customers without service in Mercer County and 293 in Lawrence County.