Power outage planned in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - There will be a planned power outage in downtown Youngstown on Monday due to equipment maintenance.

According to Ohio Edison, it is important to be proactive with tending to underground system in downtown Youngstown, which thousands of people depend on.

There are expected to be about 65 customers affected by the outages, the press release said. Affected customers vary, including churches, small businesses and governmental offices.

The first outage will start around 8 a.m. and will last until around 9:30 a.m. The second outage will start around 2 p.m. until around 3:30 p.m.

Ohio Edison said they hope both outages will not take more than an hour.