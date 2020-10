First Energy says power should be restored around 4:30 p.m.

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – According to First Energy, there were over 2,300 customers without power in Trumbull County Sunday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m., that numbers was down to 1,282.

Kinsman Township experienced the most customers without power with 875. That number is now under ten.

Johnston Township has 535, Gustavus Township has 335 and Greene Township has 326 customers without power.

