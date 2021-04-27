Power outage in Trumbull County affects thousands of residents

A resident told us they first noticed the power was out around 4:30 a.m.

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Trumbull County are experiencing a significant power outage Tuesday morning.

According to FirstEnergy, more than 4,600 customers are currently affected. Most of them are in Bazetta and Howland townships and Warren.

The cause of the power outage is still unknown.

Power is expected to come back on between 7:30 and 8 a.m.

Believers Daycare in Warren is closed until power comes back on.

You can view updated power outage information on FirstEnergy’s website.