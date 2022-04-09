UPDATE: Power has been restored as of early afternoon on Saturday, still no word on the cause of the circuit lockout.

MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio (WKBN) – Approximately 2,700 customers throughout Mahoning County are currently without power. Most of those affected are in New Middletown, Springfield Township and Poland Township.

According to First Energy, a circuit lockout caused the outage. Crews are on the scene and working to restore power and identify the cause.

Power should be restored by 2 p.m.

