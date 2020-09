The power should be restored by 2:30 p.m

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Wick Ave. is experiencing a power outage in downtown Youngstown.

Less than 100 customers are affected, however traffic lights along the road are also reported as being out. Drivers should proceed with caution.

The power should be restored by 2:30 p.m., according to Ohio Edison’s website.

Stay with us for updates.