SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Just over 3,000 customers are without power in Salem.

The power went out Thursday evening to about 3,618 people in the area off of Route 45, between S. Lincoln Avenue and Depot Road, and also in the area of E. Pershing Street, according to the First Energy outage map.

Power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m. Thursday.

Sporadic outages were also reported in Green Township with about 202 customers impacted.

