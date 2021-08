BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Brookfield Library will be closed Monday.

A power outage at the building on Grove Street has forced the closure for Monday, Aug. 30.

All other Warren-Trumbull County Public Library locations will be open.

The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library includes locations in Brookfield, Cortland, Howland, Liberty, Lordstown, Warren; a Bookmobile; and Library-by-Mail service.