COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A power outage Friday has closed Crestview Schools in Columbiana.

Without power, the school does not have water or sewer service so administrators have canceled classes.

Buses will transport students home. Grades 5-12 students will be dismissed at 11 a.m. The kitchen is down and the students will not be served lunch.

The elementary school will dismiss at noon. Elementary does have food service and will eat before dismissal.

Administrators say parents transporting their children should just come down the road, no need to line up.

The cause of the power outage is being investigated.