Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - School was canceled Tuesday in Brookfield because of a power outage.

A tree came down on some wires in the area of Brookfield and Addison avenues. Police say a transformer also blew.

Power was out to about 450 customers, including Brookfield Schools.